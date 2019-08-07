NTT DATA Wins Contract with the Texas Department of Transportation

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, today announced it has won a five-year contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide IT infrastructure and engineering services, as well as business and traffic network support. The contract award followed an extensive competitive bid process undertaken by TxDOT to further its IT transformation in alignment with current and future needs.

The contract is designed to help TxDOT leverage technology advancements, such as self-service and artificial intelligence, to increase productivity, enhance customer service and strengthen security capabilities.

“Over the past six years, our talented team has successfully stabilized and standardized the IT environment for TxDOT,” said Chris Merdon, senior vice president, public sector, NTT DATA Services. “By growing our partnership, we’ll enable TxDOT to build on their operational success with innovation that drives increased productivity.”

Under the new contract, NTT DATA, which has worked with TxDOT since 2013, will implement enhanced predictive analytics and automation to improve operational efficiency of infrastructure operations, end user computing, database support, applications maintenance, engineering services, and network management, among other IT-related services.

