Kent Diagnostic Radiology Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Kent Diagnostic Radiology Associates (KDRA) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management (RCM) clients. KDRA is the largest and most specialized provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in Delaware’s Kent and Sussex counties.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of KDRA including billing, coding and carrier credentialing in addition to MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

In their search for a new RCM vendor, Kent Diagnostic Radiology Associates was aiming to find a partner to help guide them through the complexities of radiology reimbursement. According to Dr. Freeman R. Hwang, President of KDRA, “It was important to us that we chose a knowledgeable, trusted vendor who had the right amount of experience dealing with the issues faced by a practice like ours. HAP’s long-tenured team of experts and radiology industry knowledge set them apart from other vendors. We are confident we made the right decision to choose HAP as our new RCM provider.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Working with HAP ensures you have a team dedicated to the success of your practice. It’s this personal approach to revenue cycle management that sets both parties up for mutual success. We are proud to partner with Kent Diagnostic Radiology Associates and look forward to helping them grow in the years to come.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned physician groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, providers have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com

About Kent Diagnostic Radiology Associates

Kent Diagnostic Radiology Associates (KDRA) serves as the exclusive provider of diagnostic imaging services for the Bayhealth Medical Center and their eight outpatient centers. Founded in 1990, their primary mission has been to provide high quality imaging services and patient care, utilizing advanced medical imaging technology and the services of highly skilled physician radiologists, specialty trained, who keep continuously abreast of developments in the field. KDRA’s radiologists represent a range of specialties including interventional radiology, musculoskeletal radiology, body imaging, neuroradiology, breast imaging, and vascular radiology.

For more information, visit www.bayhealth.org/imaging