CyberOptics Receives $1.3 Million Order for MRS-Enabled SQ3000™ Multi-Function Systems to Be Used for Inspection and Metrology of Micro LED-Based Technology

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision 3D sensing technology solutions, today announced that it has received an order valued at approximately $1.3 million for Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-enabled SQ3000 Multi-Function systems for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Coordinate Measurements (CMM). The systems, which will be used in the scale up for production of Micro LED-based technology, are expected to ship through the second quarter of 2020.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor capital equipment markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

