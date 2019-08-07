Tiffany & Co. and Reliance Brands Limited Announce Plans to Bring Tiffany to India

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiffany & Co. and Reliance Brands Limited today announced plans to enter the India market. Through a joint venture, Tiffany plans to open new stores in Delhi in fiscal 2H 2019 and Mumbai in 2H 2020, capitalizing on its already strong image and brand awareness in this emerging and style conscious luxury market.

“As a global luxury jeweler with stores in many of the world’s most important cities, Tiffany’s emergence in these Indian commerce centers with their growing luxury consumer base presents a unique opportunity,” said Philippe Galtié, executive vice president of global sales, Tiffany & Co. “We are proud to work with India’s leader in luxury retail, RBL, to develop a meaningful presence and further expand our brand equity in this important market.”

Tiffany operates more than 320 stores in more than 25 countries with over 80 in Asia-Pacific, as well as ecommerce websites in 14 markets.

“Tiffany needs no introduction in India – it is iconic and timeless,” said Darshan Mehta, president & CEO of Reliance Brands. “We look forward to bringing Tiffany’s renowned jewelry collections and superlative diamonds to India.”

About Tiffany & Co.

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century its fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories – including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality.

The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omni-channel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO. as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit tiffany.com.

About Reliance Brands Limited

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is part of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a US$120 billion market-cap conglomerate. RIL is India’s #1 company by profit in Fortune Global 500 rankings. RBL began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build international and domestic brand equity in the premium to luxury segment across fashion and lifestyle space. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Bullfrog, Burberry, Canali, Coach, DC, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Quiksilver, Replay, Roxy, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Thomas Pink, Tumi, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Womo. RBL today operates over 470 stores and 340 shop-in-shops in India.

In May 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys. Globally Hamleys has 170 stores across 18 countries.

