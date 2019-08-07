Assante Wealth Management Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: Box), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. (“Assante”), one of Canada’s largest wealth management firms, has chosen Box to support its move to incorporate a fully digital business offering. Founded in 1995, Assante provides a range of wealth management solutions to Canadians, including investment management, financial, estate, tax and insurance planning as well as legacy planning and facilitating charitable giving.

“With 850 professional advisors serving more than 300,000 clients in Canada, we needed a platform to help us securely manage and share our content,” said Bruce Plaskett, Vice-President of Dealer Services at Assante. “Moving our advisor teams off their legacy systems enables us to unify our content across multiple teams, while automating our content workflows makes us even more efficient and productive. With Box, we’re fundamentally changing how our teams work and this allows us to focus on our core job: creating wealth and prosperity for Canadian families.”

“Assante is equipping its advisory network, customers and partners to work in a new, flexible, frictionless, and completely digital way,” said Adam Drew, Canadian Vice-President at Box. “We’re thrilled to help power the move of Canada’s financial services to cloud content management, and we celebrate Assante’s decision to lead the field in providing its employees with effective tools to do their job.”

As part of its digital transformation, and thanks to Box’s integration with Salesforce, Assante has enabled its advisors and assistants to have a complete view of all CRM data and documents. Through Box’s native collaborative features, Advisors now spend less time finding, creating, and editing documents, thus allowing them more time to focus on client relationships.

Box powers the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, Assante joins more than 95,000 leading organizations globally that have adopted Box’s cloud content management platform to power new ways of working.

About Assante Wealth Management

Assante Wealth Management is one of the largest Canadian professional services firms in wealth management, supporting 850 advisors who oversee approximately $45 billion in assets for 300,000 clients and their families nationwide. Assante provides its clients with a complete approach to planning that incorporates all aspects of their financial lives – combining investment management with financial, estate, tax and insurance planning. Assante is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), a financial services company with $176.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for 70% of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.