MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) subsidiary MicroPact, the passion and technology that's transforming government, today announced that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS) will develop their new Children's Program Intake Platform (CPIP) on entellitrak®, the low-code application development platform. CPIP will provide a single entry point to automate eligibility determination and enrollment administration for three statewide programs benefitting children with delays or disabilities: The Katie Beckett program, the Children's Long-Term Support (CLTS) program, and the Children's Community Options Program (CCOP).

The new platform will allow the various state and county agencies currently administering these programs to use a shared database in order to more easily coordinate services. It will also standardize the intake process for determining program eligibility. Individuals from one agency will be able to create a case, and assign it to a different person or agency as needed.

By automating the process to enroll and receive services, CPIP makes both enrollment and service delivery faster, easier, and more secure for all families seeking services. It eliminates the need to mail hard-copy applications and physician signatures, reducing both the processing time and the risks associated with misdirected paperwork.

While CPIP will be a universal tool that works across state and local agencies, each program will be able to retain the unique workflows and best practices it has previously established for serving children and families.

The programs that the CPIP will support are all designed to help children in their own homes or communities:

The Katie Beckett program

The Katie Beckett program is for children under 19 years old with long-term disabilities or complex medical needs. Children who are not eligible for other Medicaid programs because their parents' income or assets are too high may be eligible for Medicaid through the Katie Beckett program.

The Children's Long-Term Support Waiver Program provides services for children and young adults under the age of 22 with significant developmental, physical, or emotional disabilities. Supports and services are available to help waiver participants and their families to remain in their home or community.

Children's Community Options Program provides a coordinated approach to supporting families who have a child with a disability. The intention is to better support, nurture, and facilitate self-determination, interdependence, and inclusion in all facets of community life for the child and family.

The modernized, entellitrak-based CPIP will allow agencies to create, track, monitor, and assign cases. “The entellitrak platform has the flexibility to give each of these programs the distinctive functionality it needs while at the same time providing a single platform for sharing data and coordinating services,” said Stephanie Kuhnel, Vice President, Health, Human Services, and Benefits Portfolio at MicroPact. “We are proud to support Wisconsin DHS as they serve kids and their families within their homes and communities.”

