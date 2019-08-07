BMG Production Music Partners with Automated Video Creation Company Wibbitz to Elevate its Soundtrack Library with High-grade Production Music

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wibbitz, the leading automated video creation company, today announced its partnership with BMGPM, the Production Music arm of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG), one of the world's biggest music publishers. The partnership will make BMGPM’s vast library of premium production music available within Wibbitz’s online video creation platform and video creation API solution, giving customers the assets they need to produce professional quality content.

The Wibbitz platform, which allows users to easily create professional videos without prior video experience, will integrate over 250 thousand tracks from the BMG Production Music catalog. The partnership will further expand the platform’s flexibility, enabling content creators at businesses to streamline video production without compromising on quality. BMGPM’s abundant and diverse music collection serves the broad range of industries and video types created by the Wibbitz customer base. Entertainment publishers can choose from BMG’s Production Music labels with pop-infused, high energy tracks to complement their content, while marketers can select an instrumental, beat-forward track for an impactful product demo video.

The partnership will help brands such as BET, Conde Nast, and Bloomberg to successfully scale short form video content that meets their brand standards with minimal resources. Music is a key component to producing compelling videos that move, inspire, and engage audiences, but licensing quality soundtracks can be both time consuming and costly. Integrating BMGPM’s music catalog will empower Wibbitz customers with premium quality assets all in one place, from media to soundtracks, to further facilitate video creation.

"The Wibbitz video creation platform is built on quality and accessibility, which are the same values that BMGPM brings its customers and partners," said Zohar Dayan, CEO and Co-Founder of Wibbitz. "We’re thrilled to be working with BMGPM, their reputation in the music industry and collection of production music is unmatched. We share a common vision—to support the creator community and make quality content production possible and available on a broad scale. The addition of their catalog will undeniably enhance the quality of our users’ videos, all while making the video creation process easier and more enjoyable than ever."

“BMGPM truly believes in the power that production music can deliver,” said John Clifford, Senior Vice President of Global, Sales, Marketing and Repertoire at BMGPM. “It’s evident that Wibbitz believes the same. Our partnership will continue to champion the hidden hit makers of our catalog, connecting their music with brands and media companies to leverage the reach of Wibbitz videos and further establish the creative prowess of production music.”

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is an automated video creation company that empowers any team to produce professional short form video. The Wibbitz online platform makes it quick and easy to create video for social media, news & entertainment coverage, marketing, communications, recruitment, events and more. Creators have access to customizable video templates, drag-and-drop editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks. The Wibbitz Lightbox API solution enables video creation capabilities within any website or application to engage and retain users with video. Wibbitz powers video for leading brands including Bloomberg, Reuters, Conde Nast, Bertelsmann, FleishmanHillard, and Birchbox. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, Paris, and London.

About BMG Production Music

BMG Production Music (BMGPM) is the world’s fastest-growing production music company, servicing the film, broadcast, games and advertising industries with pre-cleared music content. BMGPM is sculpting new ways to connect creatives with composers, offering online access to a curated catalogue of around 500,000 tracks spanning all genres. Its custom music division can also produce tailor-made music prepared by BMG signed artists and songwriters for any project needing a personalized soundtrack. The operation includes offices in London, Los Angeles, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Amsterdam. BMG Production Music is fully-owned by new music company BMG, the world’s fourth biggest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades.