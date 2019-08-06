Stellar First-Half Investment Banking Results for Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s three investment banking transactions and counting this year for St. Louis-based financial services firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., company officials announced today.

In the first six months of 2019, the Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. Investment Banking team closed the following:

The firm acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Waterhout Construction in its sale to Tarleton Construction. Both are St. Louis-area companies.

It also served as an exclusive sell-side advisor to PetFusion of New Jersey in its sale to Wichita-based Cosmic Pet, a portfolio company of Guardian Capital Partners.

Finally, Edwards acted as the exclusive buy-side advisor to a billion-dollar private equity firm in its acquisition of a large distribution company.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

“Closing these transactions is an exciting accomplishment for our team,” said Shelby Schagrin, managing director and head of Investment Banking at Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. “It’s very much both an art and a science to manage transactions and provide ongoing guidance to business owners as they make probably one of the most important financial decisions of their lifetimes.”

Formed in 2013, the Investment Banking team at Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. continues to be primarily focused on selling middle-market companies. In addition, the Investment Banking team serves as an advisor to companies seeking to make acquisitions.

“We pride ourselves in our ability to assist our clients as they evaluate strategic alternatives and plan and execute successful exit strategies,” said Schagrin. “These relationships take time to build but are essential for us as we act as an independent, objective, and trusted business advisor for middle market business owners.”

Selling a business requires an experienced and knowledgeable team, along with a creative and tenacious approach that delivers results to our clients, Schagrin added.

“Our pipeline of potential business is strong,” said Doug Rubenstein, chief operating officer at Benjamin F. Edwards. “Our personalized service and informed and insightful advice continue to set us apart.”

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

With a tagline of “Investments for Generations,” Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. Founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV, the firm opened its first office location in 2009 and currently has 73 offices in 27 states, more than 600 employees, and more than $26 billion in assets under management (AUM).

A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a national wealth management firm that provides a wide-array of financial products and advisory services, as well as investment banking services.

In addition, the holding company encompasses Edwards Wealth Management, which is a custodian-agnostic corporate Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm that delivers a comprehensive, best-in-class, back-office platform to independently-owned advisory firms.

For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm’s corporate website, benjaminfedwards.com, GetInAtBenEdwards.com for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC. For additional information about Edwards Wealth Management, visit BFEWealth.com.