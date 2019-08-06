Pill Club Announces ‘Freedom to Decide’ Partnership with Power to Decide to Offer Free Emergency Contraception to Those in Need

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pill Club, the leading online birth control delivery and prescription service, today announced its “Freedom to Decide” partnership with Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned pregnancy. Together, they will provide 5,000 units of free emergency contraception to people in need while also encouraging the public to donate to Power to Decide’s BCBenefits, a contraceptive access fund to support access to birth control for women. Pill Club will match donations up to $10,000 in an effort to increase birth control access for low-income women across the country.

In the past several months, multiple U.S. states have passed strict limitations on abortion. Alabama, in particular, recently passed a Senate bill banning abortion in the state—even in cases of rape and incest. Further, the implementation of the domestic gag rule threatens access to birth control for millions of low-income women.

“We’re trying to do our part by giving people greater access to emergency contraception and lending our support to Power to Decide,” said Nick Chang, founder and CEO of Pill Club. “Our company was built on the freedom to decide, with a mission to provide our patients with affordable and convenient access to reproductive healthcare. Limits on reproductive rights, like what is happening in states across the country, are in direct opposition to our company’s values.”

People affected by the recent limitations to healthcare access will be able to request free emergency contraception from https://thepillclub.com/freedom-to-decide. Anyone in the U.S. is eligible to participate if they have a need for access to emergency contraception.

“The recent ban language that includes restrictions on sex education and birth control is very detrimental and concerning,” said Janell Sanford, pharmacist in charge at Pill Club. “Abortion is still legal in the United States, yet the recent bans directly threaten reproductive freedom—not only for people in the affected states, but potentially for the entire country. Limitations may continue to increase, restricting Americans’ ability to make choices about their own health.”

Understanding Emergency Contraception:

Contrary to popular belief, emergency contraception is not an “abortion pill.” Rather, it is a safe and effective way to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or missed birth control doses.

Emergency contraception is also FDA approved and safe for consumption—it does not affect female fertility, end a current pregnancy, or harm a developing fetus. Instead, it prevents or delays ovulation (release of an egg) and changes the lining of the uterus to prevent a fertilized egg from being implanted.

Pill Club’s free emergency contraceptive care packages will include a customized “Freedom to Decide” sticker as well as a bonus item from Good Clean Love, which makes organic feminine hygiene and sexual wellness products. Anyone who donates to Power to Decide’s contraceptive access fund, BCBenefits, will also receive a “Freedom to Decide” sticker.

Power to Decide’s BCBenefits, a contraceptive access fund, supports access to birth control for women living at or up to 250% of the federal poverty level by alleviating the cost barriers of accessing the birth control method that is right for them. Hosted on Bedsider.org, Power to Decide’s reproductive health support network, BCBenefits will provide women the financial support they need to pay for transportation, associated with health care appointments, as well as unreimbursed costs for contraceptive services and supplies. To learn more about BCBenefits, go to https://powertodecide.org/bcbenefits.

“Every woman deserves access to the health care she needs to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO of Power to Decide. “Yet that is not the reality for at least 19.5 million women who are currently living in contraceptive deserts – counties in which there is not reasonable access to the full range of contraceptive methods. Our contraceptive access fund, BCBenefits, will provide funds to women in need to offset transportation and unreimbursed medical costs associated with getting the birth control method they need and deserve.”

Contraceptive deserts are counties without reasonable access to the full range of contraceptive methods.

Together with Power to Decide, Pill Club is aiming to alleviate any confusion or misconceptions around emergency contraception, increase access and empower women across the country to make their own decisions about their reproductive health.

For more information on Freedom to Decide, including how to donate, please visit www.thepillclub.com.

About Pill Club

Pill Club is the leading online birth control prescription and delivery service, offering 150+ brands of the birth control pill, NuvaRing® as well as emergency contraceptives. Currently, it’s the only service of its kind to have a retail pharmacy, prescribing birth control in 37 states plus Washington D.C. and delivering to all 50 states. It’s easy to sign up: members simply create an account on Pill Club’s website and after noting their insurance (or no insurance), medical history and previous birth control usage, Pill Club’s pharmacy and medical teams take care of the rest. Founded in 2016, Pill Club's mission is to increase access and education around birth control, simplifying the experience and empowering women to take control of their reproductive health.

About Power to Decide

Power to Decide is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to ensure all people—no matter who they are, where they live or what their economic status might be—have the power to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child. Please visit us at www.PowerToDecide.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.