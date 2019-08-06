Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ Partners with Pizza 73, Introduces New Plant-Based Pizza

The ‘Super Plant Pizza’ also includes homestyle Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and plant-based pepperoni, and is available on any crust, as well as Pizza 73’s new cauliflower crust. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), the original maker of artisan plant-based meats and cheeses and a pioneer in the plant-based industry since 1997, today announced a partnership with Pizza 73 along with the introduction of a new plant-based pizza available at all 88 Canadian locations.

The new ‘Super Plant Pizza’ features Field Roast’s Mexican Chipotle Sausage as a crumble, which is made from grains, smoked Chipotle peppers, sweet onions, fresh-chopped garlic, apple cider vinegar, cumin seed, oregano and Chili de Arbol peppers, creating a bold flavor with a kick. The Field Roast Mexican Chipotle Sausage—along with other Field Roast plant-based meat and cheese products—is available in retail stores and natural food stores across Canada and the U.S.

The ‘Super Plant Pizza’ also includes homestyle Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and plant-based pepperoni, and is available on any crust, as well as Pizza 73’s new cauliflower crust. For an entirely vegan experience, consumers can also order the Cauliflower Super Plant pizza with dairy-free vegan cheeze.

“Pizza 73 has built a reputation based on taste and speed. To help elevate that experience with delicious plant-based menu options is incredibly exciting,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “As Canadians continue to experiment with plant-based eating, we will continue to innovate and deliver high-quality, artisanal products in the formats they know and love.”

The Field Roast brand offers plant-based meat and cheese that pay homage to regionally-beloved spices and ingredients, incorporating big, bold flavors that create a complex, layered taste experience. The brand makes it its mission to use only the finest quality, all-natural, whole food ingredients such as grains, fresh-cut vegetables, herbs and legumes. All Field Roast® products are vegan and do not contain any animal ingredients.

For more information on Field Roast, visit www.fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. To learn more about Pizza 73, visit www.pizza73.com

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based foods. Established in 2018, the Company’s portfolio of leading plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife® and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The Company is headquartered in Chicago, and is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with over 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, more than 20 different toppings, six styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, thin crust, sesame, cauliflower and gluten-free), and an assortment of fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.