DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sterling Group of Companies (SGOC), Qatar’s largest restaurant and catering operator, is pleased to announce it has selected GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) as the platform of choice for its last-mile delivery solutions for its Pizza Hut franchise stores.

GetSwift, which is headquartered in New York, offers delivery management automation services to businesses in dozens of industries around the globe.