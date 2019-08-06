Igloo Debuts Limited-Edition SpongeBob SquarePants Playmates Coolers

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Igloo Products Corp. (“Igloo”), the industry leader in coolers, is excited to announce their new collaboration with Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) and Nickelodeon’s iconic character, SpongeBob SquarePants. Nickelodeon is commemorating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants this year, and in celebration, VNCP is expanding product collaborations for their beloved character.

“For the last 45 years, the trusted Igloo Playmate coolers have evolved to showcase quintessential imagery, colors and graphics. Generations of cooler users have grown to love this iconic ice chest for its grab-and-go convenience and dual-access secure lid opening. Our collaboration with SpongeBob was a perfect match – just like him, Igloo Playmate is known for its iconic and recognizable shape!” said Brad Blankinship, Vice President of Marketing for Igloo Coolers.

With the signature style of the Playmate®, the collaboration features bold graphics that are quintessential to the show:

Limited-Edition SpongeBob Rainbow Playmate Elite - 16 QT Cooler

Limited-Edition SpongeBob CloseUp Playmate Pal -7 QT Cooler

Limited-Edition SpongeBob Surprise Playmate Mini - 4 QT Cooler

Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Softlines and Global Collaboration, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products added: “SpongeBob has always been synonymous with celebrations. As we kick off our tribute to 20 years of SpongeBob, fans can truly have the Best Summer Ever with their new limited-edition SpongeBob Igloo cooler.”

This collection will be available for purchase Summer 2019 with select retail partners and at www.igloocoolers.com.

About Igloo Products Corp.

Texas-based Igloo Products Corp. is an international designer, manufacturer, and marketer of coolers, drink containers and supporting accessories. For 70 years, the Igloo brand has been synonymous with quality, durability and innovation since originating the cooler category in 1947 and remains the number one cooler brand worldwide today. Offering more than 500 different products, Igloo products are sold by more than 110 thousand retail storefronts around the world.

About Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products

Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products (VNCP) oversees all merchandising and retail operations for Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), one of the world’s leading multimedia entertainment companies and home to such powerhouse brands as Nickelodeon, MTV, Paramount Network, Paramount Pictures and Comedy Central. With a diverse portfolio spanning animation, preschool, youth and adult licenses, VNCP is committed to providing key partner development and innovative marketing solutions, ensuring the highest quality product offering across some of the world's most powerful TV and entertainment properties, including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.