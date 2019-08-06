Waitr Partners with Olo to Streamline Order Fulfillment for Restaurants on the Waitr and Bite Squad Platforms

LAKE CHARLES, La. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced a partnership with Olo, the leading digital food ordering platform for the restaurant industry, to enable fully integrated ordering and delivery through Olo Rails for its restaurant partners. As a result, orders placed by consumers on the Waitr and Bite Squad apps will soon flow directly into the POS system at the restaurant, creating a seamless experience for operators while increasing accessibility to new restaurant brands for Waitr.

“We are continuously looking for opportunities to enhance and improve the order fulfillment experience for our restaurant partners,” said Chris Meaux, Founder and CEO of Waitr. “Teaming up with Olo allows us to increase operational efficiencies for these brands by streamlining orders and simplifying the delivery fulfillment experience, allowing for more efficiently timed and accurate orders. This direct connection into our partners’ order stream is delivering on our commitment to be the most valued partner for restaurants."

Rails is Olo’s solution that enables restaurants to efficiently receive, process and execute delivery orders placed through various delivery service providers. Rails allows restaurant operators to list menu items on participating third-party marketplaces eliminating the labor needed to manage multiple ordering systems while ultimately increasing order accuracy, reaching new consumers and driving sales.

Marty Hahnfeld, Chief Customer Officer of Olo, stated: “By tapping into Olo Rails, our shared restaurant partners can now enjoy the benefits of delivery through Waitr and Bite Squad without the operational challenges that can happen when managing orders at the restaurant level with systems that are not properly integrated. We share Waitr’s passion for leveraging technology to make digital ordering and delivery accessible and simple, for both the restaurant and their guests, and are thrilled to add them as a partner as they continue on their impressive expansion path.”

About Waitr

Founded in 2013 and based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connect local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains. As of March 31, 2019, Waitr operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States across approximately 700 cities.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world allowing millions of consumers to order ahead or get meals delivered from restaurants they love. Olo’s platform enables every stage of restaurant ecommerce, from fully-branded consumer interfaces to the back-of-house order management features that keep over 70,000 restaurants running smoothly. Orders from Olo interact seamlessly with existing restaurant systems to capture demand from direct (such as brand websites and apps) and indirect channels (e.g. food ordering marketplaces). Olo allows consumers to order ahead and get meals delivered from restaurants they love, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®