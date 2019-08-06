Boxlight Awarded Additional Programs from Clayton County Public Schools

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS), Georgia’s fifth-largest school district, has initiated a comprehensive professional development program with a multi-method approach for online, onsite and consultancy training within its whole-class learning solution. During the 2019-20 academic year, Boxlight’s subsidiary EOS Education (EOS), a professional development provider for the K-12 education market, will provide a comprehensive program of training, professional development and ongoing support for CCPS educators. These three programs will be integrated in order to facilitate the educator’s effective implementation of Boxlight classroom solutions and to provide those teachers with the necessary skills, knowledge, and best practices regarding usage of available technologies in their classroom.

Previously, in the spring of 2018, Boxlight was the chosen solution for an $18 million digital classroom refresh project in CCPS, to install its innovative Mimio classroom solution suite in approximately 3,200 classrooms, comprised of 38 elementary, 15 middle and 12 high schools. The installation was completed at the end of February 2019.

“CCPS and Boxlight share the same vision of bringing engaging, student-centered learning to the classroom. CCPS teachers at more than 60 schools now have tools such as Boxlight’s interactive flat panels, which they use in conjunction with our MimioStudio™ classroom software. Many of them also have Mimio ‘peripherals’ such as the MimioVote™ assessment system, MimioView™ document camera, MimioPad™ wireless pen tablet and MimioMobile™ collaboration app,” said Boxlight CEO Mark Elliott. “The EOS program will provide those teachers with the skills, knowledge, comfort levels and best practices necessary for using these technologies at a sophisticated level, making their classrooms truly interactive.”

As part of the program, educators are participating in an online Mimio Certifications program, which imparts knowledge on how to use Boxlight tools in the most convenient way - whenever and wherever they want. This customized instructor-led course will be delivered via Google Classroom, and an EOS course moderator will provide feedback to participants as well as facilitate discussions and collaboration with colleagues.

“The first wave of this part of the program started in the second semester of the 2018-19 academic year, covering more than 490 educators,” said Elliott. “The project will continue to help more Clayton teachers become Mimio Educator and Mimio Expert certified.”

Additionally, EOS digital learning specialists will provide onsite training and support of the Boxlight solution to all teachers through shoulder-to-shoulder personal coaching, small group, and faculty group sessions. Teachers will also have access to webinars and virtual on-demand support as well as materials and resources, which will be shared through Google Classroom and Google Sites.

For the third part of the program, EOS will prepare training materials and provide support to over 60 full-time, school-based faculty (one per building) who will be serving as technology liaisons. These technology liaisons are the schools’ onsite G Suite (formerly Google for Education) support. The company will also provide training to the liaisons via G Suite.

“This program gives Clayton County teachers the opportunity to take their use of Mimio tools, G-Suite and student devices far beyond the basics,” said Elliott. “Interactive technology tools can empower teachers to enhance instructional time, provide immediate feedback to students and engage them in purposeful activities that support learning goals, but it takes skillful implementation. With EOS’ in-depth expertise and extensive support, CCPS’ vision for their schools will be realized.”

