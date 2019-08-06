SmartStream Partners with Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus to Meet Client Demands in Germany

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announced their partnership with Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus GmbH, to help their German clients with implementation projects and application management of SmartStream’s Corona solutions, as well as their next generation TLM Aurora offerings.

Under the new agreement, Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus together with SmartStream, will help with the digitalisation of the back-office for a number of large-scale customers in the region. Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus will be involved in the implementation of the reconciliation processes and support release upgrades, as well as the integration of new modules.

This partnership will support reconciliation processes for financial institutions with trade activities, fees and invoice control and cash and intra-day liquidity management needs in the German market. The modular design of the software reduces the costs per transaction, while minimising operational risk. This helps institutions meet regulatory requirements and improve the quality of their customer service.

Ralf Dieringer, Division Manager for Core & Transaction Banking Solutions at Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus, comments: “This strategic partnership ensures clients in the region are getting proven solutions for their back-office and reconciliations processing requirements in a timely and efficient way to meet all regulatory and operational requirements”.

Guenther Ruf, Director Business Development Alliances, SmartStream, states: “Finanz Informatik Solutions Plus has in-depth knowledge of the market and a collaborative approach, which will hugely benefit our clients with a full service back office platform designed to strengthen operational activities”.

