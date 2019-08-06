Planview and Tasktop Establish Strategic Partnership Bringing Enterprise-Wide Visibility to Organizations Scaling Agile

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a leader in Lean Portfolio Management, value stream planning, and Agile delivery solutions, Planview today announced a strategic partnership with value stream management provider Tasktop. The industry-leading partnership expands the Planview Agile Scaler offering, enabling customers to realize enterprise-scale Lean Portfolio Management that connects the work of disparate teams across the most popular Agile team tools.

Through a single view into program boards provided by the Planview and Tasktop solution, organizations can roll up the work of multiple Agile teams into a portfolio view to quickly assess progress, financial impact to business objectives, and understand dependencies across Agile teams, regardless of their methodology choice. Organizations don’t have to dictate a one-size-fits-all approach, but, instead, can allow teams to choose the way they work.

“Our strategic partnership with Tasktop strengthens Planview’s ability to help organizations transform and scale Agile on their terms and timeline,” said Patrick Tickle, Planview chief product officer. “By rolling up the work of disparate Agile teams into a program or Agile Release Train view, we provide our customers with actionable data insights and portfolio visibility. When paired with the predictive reporting in Planview LeanKit and the financial analytics across our entire Lean and Agile Delivery solution, Planview delivers offerings that are unmatched in the market. This partnership advances our portfolio management leadership by rapidly accelerating our capabilities and helping customers transform across Agile, hybrid, and traditional work delivery methodologies.”

“By building on Planview’s unique position in the market with Tasktop’s leadership in value stream management, I’m thrilled that our joint vision will catalyze organizations’ shift from project to product with a complete view into their portfolio,” said Mik Kersten, CEO of Tasktop. “Our partnership enables organizations with multiple scaling Agile use cases to deliver value more quickly. We’re also thrilled that this strategic relationship spans go-to-market, product delivery, and customer success. Together, Planview and Tasktop are helping organizations build Lean-Agile enterprises of the future.”

To learn more about Planview’s Agile Scaler and see the joint solution in action, or to learn more about the entire Planview Lean and Agile Delivery solution, visit Planview’s booth at Agile2019, August 5-8 in Washington D.C., or go to planview.com/lean-agile-delivery.

