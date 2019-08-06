MercuryGate and Uber Freight Partner To Bring Real-Time Rates to TMS Users

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate® International, Inc. (MercuryGate), the largest independent Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, and Uber Freight, Uber’s on-demand logistics business, today announced they will make Uber Freight’s extensive carrier network available on MercuryGate’s platform, providing instant access to Uber Freight’s real-time pricing and guaranteed freight lane capacity.

“Shippers need reliable information to drive speed and efficiency in their 24/7 operations,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “By tapping into Uber Freight’s trusted carrier network, customers of all sizes can realize the benefits of a digital freight marketplace with access to real-time pricing and a vast network of available carriers and guaranteed capacity.”

MercuryGate is an innovative, cloud-based TMS provider, known across the transportation industry for offering streamlined software solutions that help businesses modernize operations. Uber Freight has transformed the way goods move by offering real-time freight management and enabling a more transparent freight marketplace.

“As part of this collaboration, shippers can depend on load coverage any hour of the day, seven days a week,” said Director of Uber Freight, Bill Driegert. “Users can price and tender immediately, spending less time looking for prices and capacity and more time and energy delivering value to their customers and improving their bottom line.”

The rates—based on data from Uber Freight’s extensive carrier network and proprietary pricing algorithms—move in accordance with market dynamics. The data on transparent market conditions can help logistics executives estimate and compare freight cost savings in advance of booking.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is moving the trucking industry forward by offering more ways for the industry to work together. Our platform connects carriers to the right loads and shippers to nationwide capacity. Groundbreaking tools bypass traditional roadblocks to efficiency and open new avenues to success. Transparency and access to opportunity help build confidence for everyone. By creating a better road map for shippers and carriers to operate with each other, we all move ahead. For more, visit uberfreight.com.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers, and carriers. MercuryGate’s solutions are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the industry at www.mercurygate.com or on Twitter at @MercuryGate.