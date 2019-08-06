DataStax and VMware Expand Collaboration for Hybrid Cloud Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataStax, the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra™, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with VMware. DataStax production support on VMware vSAN now includes hybrid and multi-cloud configurations.

DataStax with VMware vSAN delivers a more secure, consistent infrastructure, data, and application management experience across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud applications. The solution is hybrid and multi-cloud ready with capabilities across clouds to deliver operational and deployment consistency and delivers built-in enterprise-grade availability across zones, regions, data centers, and clouds.

Mutual customers of DataStax and VMware now benefit from the expanded relationship with the following features:

Hybrid and multi-cloud ready: DataStax Enterprise and DataStax Distribution of Apache Cassandra now span anywhere VMware is deployed—on-premises data centers and public cloud. As a result, customers can deploy VMware-hosted applications—whether on-premises or on thousands of public clouds globally, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud.

DataStax Enterprise and DataStax Distribution of Apache Cassandra now span anywhere VMware is deployed—on-premises data centers and public cloud. As a result, customers can deploy VMware-hosted applications—whether on-premises or on thousands of public clouds globally, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and IBM Cloud. Enterprise-grade availability: Built-in high availability and reliability across availability zones, regions, data centers, and clouds; full-stack policy-based management; and automatic provisioning and site-level protection across any region, data center, or cloud.

Built-in high availability and reliability across availability zones, regions, data centers, and clouds; full-stack policy-based management; and automatic provisioning and site-level protection across any region, data center, or cloud. Simplified management: Customers can avoid cloud lock-in with unified operations between environments and across clouds with a single interface for end-to-end security and infrastructure management.

“VMware is working with DataStax to deliver a seamless experience across the hybrid cloud,” said Lee Caswell, Vice President, Marketing, HCI at VMware. “Customers are looking for investment protection to develop and run databases uniformly from development to production across the hybrid cloud. Our collaboration helps make this promise a reality today.”

“VMware and DataStax are central components of our platform. Having the option for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments will further guarantee the resiliency and uptime customers have come to expect from us,” stated Rune Birkemose Jakobsen, Development Manager at Danske Bank.

“For enterprises with a progressive cloud strategy, our expanded collaboration enables them to prevent cloud vendor lock-in, improve developer productivity by being able to easily test use cases in minutes, and ultimately, rely on DataStax for enterprise data management and VMware as the platform for modern applications,” said Kathryn Erickson, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at DataStax. “We are focused on making it easy for developers to use and manage DataStax by expanding VMware vSAN's footprint to show that distributed systems do not need special treatment in their software stack.”

About DataStax

DataStax delivers the only active everywhere hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™: DataStax Enterprise and DataStax Distribution of Apache Cassandra, a production-certified, 100% open source compatible distribution of Cassandra with expert support. The foundation for contextual, always-on, real-time, distributed applications at scale, DataStax makes it easy for enterprises to seamlessly build and deploy modern applications in hybrid cloud. DataStax also offers DataStax Managed Services, a fully managed, white-glove service with guaranteed uptime, end-to-end security, and 24x7x365 lights-out management provided by experts at handling enterprise applications at cloud scale. More than 400 of the world’s leading brands like Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart use DataStax to build modern applications that can work across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.

