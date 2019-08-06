Markel Corporation Extends Relationship With Long-term Global Customer for PTFE Abrasion Resistant Cable Liners

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markel Corporation, the leading industrial technology manufacturing company making fluoropolymer-based products, today announced it has been selected by a major automotive industry company to provide Markel AR-500™. Markel AR-500™ is the leading PTFE abrasion resistant, high performance inner liner for accelerator, clutch, emergency release brake, and transmission cables.

The inventor of AR-500™, Markel is recognized for industry-defining technical innovation and product development in abrasion resistant cable liners. An anti-friction, high efficiency solution, AR-500™ has been copied by global manufacturers, but never reproduced to the exact specifications that make it ideal for high performance automotive applications. It is also used in aircraft, heavy duty off-road equipment, and industrial controls as a mechanism to enhance product lifecycle under moderate loads while maintaining PTFE’s critical ability to resist high heat and the impact of harsh environments.

"We have partnered with this customer on many products in our 45 year relationship, but we lost the AR-500™ business to a competitor a few years back,” said David Panish, Vice President, Sales for Automotive & Transportation at Markel Corporation. “We understood the circumstances and remained committed to providing them with other high quality abrasion resistant liner solutions, including AR-650™, AR-280™ and natural PTFE. We are thrilled to have earned back the AR-500™ this year and look forward to expanding our relationship further in the future.”

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Markel Corporation is a subsidiary of Alliance Holdings and is an employee-owned business. Markel is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and other fluoropolymer-based products for global customers in the automotive, heavy transportation, aerospace, sensors and electronics, telecommunications, wastewater separation and filtration industries. A pioneer in the use of high-performance fluoropolymer solutions, Markel has combined proprietary manufacturing processes and patented technology to become a solution-oriented partner to a global customer base.

“For years Markel has strategically invested in product development to introduce new offerings in our abrasion resistant solutions family,” said John Coogan, Head of Product Management and Marketing at Markel Corporation. “Our commitment to innovation in this space is only getting stronger and our newest product, Markel AR-750™, exemplifies this as it offers the highest wear resistance performance for the most challenging applications.”

About Markel Corporation:

Markel Corporation reimagines manufacturing. Established in 1922, Markel Corporation is an industrial technology manufacturing company making PTFE and fluoropolymer-based products with a long legacy of product innovation with more than 50 patents. Known for exceptional customer service, Markel serves customers in over 20 countries, from its corporate headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, PA, and dedicated locations across Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.markelcorporation.com.