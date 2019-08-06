McAfee Announces New Partnerships and Certified Integrations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Hat – McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced the continued growth of the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) and McAfee CASB Connect Program with the addition of 13 new partners, and six newly certified integrations. McAfee SIA helps accelerate the development of open and interoperable security products, simplify integration with complex customer environments, and provide a truly integrated, connected security ecosystem to maximize the value of existing customer security investments.

As an extension of McAfee SIA, the McAfee CASB Connect Program is the industry’s first self-serve framework and accompanying program that enables any cloud service provider or partner to rapidly build lightweight API connectors to McAfee MVISION Cloud within days—without writing a single line of code—to help secure any cloud service in the catalog. With the McAfee CASB Connect program, enterprises can leverage McAfee MVISION Cloud to confidently adopt any cloud service from the McAfee CASB Connect Catalog and enforce the same set of security policies across all their cloud applications.

According to the latest McAfee Labs Threats Report, since Q3 2018 there have been 480 new threats discovered per minute. With the continued growth of the threat landscape it’s critical that companies work together to tackle the challenge of cybersecurity.

“It’s imperative that businesses stay ahead of the latest risks and evolving threat landscape,” said D.J. Long, vice president of business development, McAfee. “McAfee’s SIA and CASB Connect programs enable businesses to utilize certified integrated solutions from industry leading vendors to enable more efficient and secure business operations.”

New partners that have joined the McAfee partner programs include:

AccessData

Accops Systems

Bandura Cyber

Bromium

DELL EMC

EclecticIQ

Workplace by Facebook

Introhive

Morphisec

NXLog

One Identity

Opentext

Quoscient

Smokescreen

SpecOps Software

Partners that have achieved certified integration include:

Atlassian

ServiceNow

Tychon

BeyondTrust

Syncurity

Gurucul

Partner highlights include:

AGAT Software – As the usage of unified communication is rapidly growing, the SphereShield for Skype for Business (formerly SkypeShield) security and compliance product suite enables the McAfee® DLP Prevent engine to cover Skype for Business traffic sent from any device. For McAfee® Data Loss Prevention (McAfee DLP) customers, the SphereShield DLP solution extends existing McAfee capabilities to filter their Skype for Business communications across all devices.

Deep Secure – McAfee and Deep Secure’s partnership has enabled users at a major UK financial institution to be able to safely download documents and images with the combination of McAfee Web Gateway and Deep Secure Content Threat Removal for Web Gateways.

Seclore – McAfee and Seclore have integrated McAfee DLP and ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) with Seclore's Data-Centric Security Platform enabling customers to automatically detect and protect their information. This partnership has enabled businesses to shorten response time for security events and more easily remediate compromised systems.

