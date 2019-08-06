IRI and Ogury Expand Relationship to Strengthen Analytics Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, announced that it is expanding its partnership with Ogury, a technology company specializing in Mobile Journey Marketing (MJM). As a result of the new agreement, Ogury will leverage the IRI Complete Audiences and IRI Lift™ solutions to validate the effectiveness of client campaigns and enhance its existing targeting capabilities.

Ogury accesses integrated data to provide the most comprehensive view across the mobile journeys of a client’s ideal user, improving marketing campaign performance. By joining forces with IRI, Ogury is able to improve the way it determines which users to reach, measure campaign effectiveness post-campaign and quantify the added value of its service for its clients.

“IRI is well positioned to help marketers optimize their marketing campaigns and improve the way consumers engage with mobile advertising, and we are confident that Ogury — and its leading CPG clients — will see great benefits from our focused approach to targeting and sales lift measurement solutions,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “This expanded partnership exemplifies the value that IRI can bring to not only our own clients but also our partners in the data insights and activation space — we look forward to continuing our relationship with Ogury.”

“IRI’s leading offerings allow us the opportunity to better measure the value of our media and optimize campaign influence on the intended shopper audiences,” said Evan Rutchik, chief revenue officer at Ogury. “The combination of the Ogury user engagement product and IRI measurement product will help create a best-in-class solution for our clients; we look forward to sharing these tools with our clients and showing how this relationship will help grow their businesses.”

IRI Complete Audiences help identify and activate high-value, high-propensity shopper segments, enabling the brand to reach the right consumer. IRI Complete Audiences are built on a foundation of precise, deterministic audiences — powered by IRI’s unmatched collection of frequent shopper purchase data — and then add high-quality modeled audiences for additional scale, while still delivering the greatest accuracy in the CPG industry.

IRI’s campaign measurement solutions, such as IRI Lift, provide an understanding of media effectiveness through sales lift and return on ad spend (ROAS). By fusing loyalty card program data with IRI’s proprietary shopper panel and a host of other data assets at the UPC and shopper level, IRI Lift delivers some of the most granular and accurate data in the industry.

Helpful Links:

IRI Lift: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/solutions/Lift

IRI Complete Audiences: IRI Launches IRI Complete Audiences to Deliver Powerful Purchase-Based Audiences

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, BDS Analytics, The Boston Consulting Group, Clavis Insights, comScore, Dynata, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Label Insight, LiveRamp, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, MFour, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, Simulmedia, SPINS, TRAX, Univision, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers and media companies to grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers and deliver market-leading growth. A confluence of major external events — a revolution in consumer buying, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and automated consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. Ensure that your business can leverage data at www.iriworldwide.com.