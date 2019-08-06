Alpha Wealth Advisors Aligns with Kestra Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), an industry-leading independent advisor platform, today announced the addition of Alpha Wealth Advisors, LLC (Alpha Wealth), a full-service financial firm founded in 2012.

Based in Glen Allen, Va., the professionals of Alpha Wealth help individuals, families, and business owners achieve their financial goals through customized planning and a wide range of financial products and services. The firm is led by Troy Flinn, Managing Partner, and Mary Margaret Kastelberg, Investment Management Director, who have more than 65 years of combined experience working in the financial services industry.

“We don’t provide off-the-shelf financial advice for our clients, which is why it made sense to find a partner who doesn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach to service,” said Flinn. “We were drawn to Kestra Financial’s highly-customized business consulting program, transparent communication channels, and advanced technology solutions that will help guide our firm into its next phase of growth.”

The professionals of Alpha Wealth collectively oversee more than $230 million in assets under management and specialize in managing small business retirement plans, investment planning strategies, and asset allocation programs.

“Troy, Mary Margaret, and the Alpha Wealth team have a track record of delivering a unique client experience and fostering longstanding relationships with their clientele,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We believe our service offerings will uphold these high standards while also providing them with the support and resources needed to scale their business.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients. Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC; all federally registered investment advisers. For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Alpha Wealth is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.