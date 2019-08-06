MEDITECH Celebrates 50 Years of Healthcare Technology Innovation

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH, a leading Enterprise Health Record (EHR) vendor, celebrates its 50th year in business this month, along with its more than 3,500 employees and over 2,300 global customers that use MEDITECH to provide healthcare to the communities they serve. The Massachusetts-based company’s mission is to help build a world where every patient can access their health information and participate in their own care, and every healthcare organization can serve their community quicker and more safely through cutting-edge technology with instant access to records, knowledge, and data.

“In the last 50 years, many EHR companies have come and gone while MEDITECH has remained a reliable and collaborative partner,” said MEDITECH CEO Howard Messing. “Our sustainability is the result of a special combination of innovation, talented employees that work to execute our vision, and our valued customers. We look forward to continuing to develop products and services that focus on patients, streamline workflow, and are fiscally responsible.”

A. Neil Pappalardo founded MEDITECH with the revolutionary belief that computers could transform the way care is provided. On August 4, 1969, Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) officially opened its doors, creating the first laboratory IT systems for healthcare organizations. Five decades later, that innovative spark burns brighter than ever with the company’s Expanse EHR, an integrated web-based platform that is delivering a comfortable, personalized, untethered experience to improve clinician productivity, and foster an improved patient-provider relationship.

“I have always believed that computers could contribute to the improvement of the national healthcare system in America, and I am proud to see over the course of 50 years, this vision has been realized,” said Pappalardo, who serves as the company’s Chairman today. “Patients are now able to access their medical information through an online portal, physicians can see their patients’ care history across the continuum, and organizations are more effectively monitoring data to better treat their patient population. We have made significant progress but there is still work to be done and we will continue to lead the industry with innovation and experience.”

MEDITECH has empowered healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties to improve care delivery. The company’s commitment to the industry includes:

24% US Market Share

47% Canada Market Share

85% of MEDITECH sites have been customers for more than a decade

Strong global footprint with customers in 20+ countries

Best in KLAS recipient for five consecutive years

Learn more about how MEDITECH is celebrating its 50 years of bold innovation.

About MEDITECH

Five decades. One EHR. No limits. More than ever, MEDITECH’s reputation for excellence resounds across every care setting. As we celebrate 50 bold years of vision and innovation, we invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm. Our cutting-edge solutions help organizations and providers all over the world to take on the challenges of healthcare’s ever-expanding landscape. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, a superior patient and consumer experience, or financial success, MEDITECH’s passion and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.