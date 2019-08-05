Symphogen Selects TransPerfect’s TI GlobalLearn Learning Management System for Study Personnel Training

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that Symphogen has selected TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive (TI) GlobalLearn learning management system to deliver critical compliance-focused training programs to research personnel to ensure meeting of regulatory standards and overall operational excellence.

Symphogen is a privately owned biotech company focused on advancing superior monoclonal antibodies (mAb) therapeutics for oncology and immuno-oncology. As Symphogen’s research progresses, training requirements grow; study personnel need to ensure effective delivery of essential knowledge on protocols, amendments, and other critical study content to meet the expectations of the FDA and sponsors. TI GlobalLearn was chosen for its emphasis on clinical research compliance and the simple and effective creation and rollout of remote training.

As the training component of the Trial Interactive e-clinical platform, TI GlobalLearn is a compliance-focused learning management system that enables sponsors and CROs to generate exponential savings in study training logistics by integrating compliance learning and content collaboration. The integrated experience creates a seamless flow from clinical document authoring, review, and approval to training delivery to archival in the eTMF.

“Symphogen is a forward-thinking organization and is continually building its culture of quality and inspection readiness,” said TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe. “GlobalLearn enhances the e-clinical experience by ensuring that the knowledge necessary to conduct studies efficiently and within the framework of regulatory compliance is shared among all relevant stakeholders.”

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect’s Trial interactive is a best-of-breed e-clinical platform providing end-to-end clinical research lifecycle solutions including site selection and activation, eTMF, TMF services, clinical content collaboration, e-learning, compliance training, and quality. The 21 CFR Part 11 compliant, cloud-based technology is designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals to provide practical solutions for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world to simplify clinical processes. Study teams are streamlining their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert services. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.