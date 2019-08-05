Metalmark Capital Announces Sale of Collagen Matrix

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metalmark Capital (“Metalmark”), a leading private equity firm, announced that it has sold Collagen Matrix, Inc., (“Collagen Matrix” or the “Company”), a global developer and manufacturer of collagen and mineral-based medical devices. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Jersey, Collagen Matrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of collagen and mineral-based products for tissue repair and regeneration. Leveraging strong product development and internal R&D capabilities, including two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the Company has developed a propriety portfolio of collagen and non-collagen tissue engineering technologies that support the body’s natural ability to heal. Collagen Matrix’s products are suitable across a range of applications, including the growing device sectors of Dental, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Spine and Sports Medicine.

“ We are proud to have partnered with the strong Collagen Matrix team during a time of considerable success for the Company,” said Howard Hoffen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Metalmark. “ Through numerous strategic investments since Metalmark’s investment in late 2014, Collagen Matrix has significantly strengthened its position in the marketplace. We are pleased to have supported Collagen Matrix’s sustained growth and wish the Company continued success as a trusted partner to medical device companies worldwide.”

“ I’d like to thank the entire Metalmark team for their incredible collaboration,” said Bart Doedens, CEO of Collagen Matrix. “ Under Metalmark’s stewardship, we have scaled our platform by expanding our product suite with innovative solutions spanning multiple clinical focus areas. Collagen Matrix is well positioned to further its proven track record as an innovation leader, delivering high-quality collagen and mineral based products for the diverse needs of our customers.”

Financial and Legal Advisors

Robert W. Baird & Co. and Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as financial advisors and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Collagen Matrix on the transaction.

About Metalmark Capital

Metalmark Capital is a leading private equity firm that seeks to build long-term value through active and collaborative partnerships with business owners, founders, and executives. The firm focuses its investment activity in healthcare, industrials and agribusiness. Metalmark Capital manages funds with $3.7 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

For more information: http://www.metalmarkcapital.com

About Collagen Matrix

Collagen Matrix, Inc., founded in 1997, delivers a full line of the highest-quality collagen and mineral based medical devices that support the body’s natural ability to regenerate. The Company currently manufactures finished medical devices in the areas of Dental, Spine, Orthopedic, Dural Repair and Nerve Repair Surgery. The evolution of the Company’s leadership, proprietary technologies, manufacturing expertise and product portfolio has established a solid foundation for continued growth. Opportunities continue to exist for collaboration through Product Distribution, Product Development and Contract Manufacturing. More information about Collagen Matrix can be found at www.CollagenMatrix.com.