LC GC®’s CHROMacademy Closes U.S. Membership to the Tripler Army Medical Center

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LC GC®, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the separation sciences, and its CHROMacademy eLearning platform, the world’s largest eLearning website for analytical scientists, have announced its membership to the Tripler Army Medical Center.

“We are so excited for this collaboration with the Tripler Army Medical Center,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences. “With thousands of active members on CHROMacademy, we are eager to see how this partnership will unfold as knowledge and expertise are shared.”

The Tripler Army Medical Center, in Hawaii, is home to the Forensic Toxicology Testing Laboratory. The U.S. membership with the Tripler Army Medical Center will grant their laboratory scientists and directors access to tutorials, videos, troubleshooting advice and testing assessments. Each of these components will provide their analytical scientists with practical information to help them improve their skills and productivity in the laboratory.

As the world’s largest eLearning website for analytical scientists, CHROMacademy serves as a vessel of practical information, striving to improve the skills and productivity of its 76,000 registered members. CHROMacademy is an educational resource for theory and practice discovery of the most utilized chromatographic techniques. Members can socialize, share information and seek quick, practical answers to analytical problems.

