AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina Contracts With Community Care Physician Network to Serve North Carolina Medicaid Recipients

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina and Community Care Physician Network, LLC (CCPN) announced that they have signed a contract that will allow CCPN clinicians to serve AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina members seeking primary care services. AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina is a managed care organization that is slated to begin serving North Carolina Medicaid enrollees in November 2019 and is part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies.

CCPN is a physician-led, clinically integrated network of independent primary care clinicians that provides practices with the support needed to deliver high-quality patient care. CCPN has more than 2,500 PCPs currently caring for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians, including 700,000 Medicaid enrollees. CCPN’s agreement with Community Care of North Carolina, Inc. (CCNC) allows CCNC to support CCPN practices serving AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina members with care management and provider support services.

“ Primary care is at the heart of every Medicaid managed care program, and CCPN’s providers have a stellar reputation in North Carolina for delivering patient-centric care that improves health outcomes,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies Regional President Rebecca Engelman. “ This contract is the latest milestone in our preparations to bring our whole-person model of care to North Carolina. We look forward to collaborating with CCPN to help build healthier communities throughout North Carolina.”

“ We look forward to working closely with AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina in providing high-quality primary care across our state,” said CCPN Co-President Greg Adams, MD.

“ We look forward to the resources that AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina plans to bring to help support our practices and assist us in better serving our patients,” said Co-President Conrad L. Flick, MD.

North Carolina’s transition to Medicaid managed care is slated to begin on Nov. 1, 2019, in the first phase’s 27 counties, and on Feb. 1, 2020, in the state’s remaining counties. AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina is one of five managed care organizations selected to serve the new managed care program, which will include many of CCPN’s patients.

About AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina

AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina is a managed care organization that will offer a standard benefit plan to North Carolina Medicaid enrollees, with coverage slated to begin in November 2019. AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina will help North Carolinians get care, stay well, and build healthy communities by addressing the acute and broader social factors that drive health outcomes. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasnc.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 11 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves more than 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Philadelphia, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 35 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. AmeriHealth Caritas is part of the Independence Health Group in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

About CCPN

CCPN is a physician-led, clinically integrated network of more than 2,500 primarily independent primary care clinicians in 880 practices across North Carolina. CCPN, a high performing network, has chosen Community Care of North Carolina to support its practices through analytics, care management and practice support. CCPN is committed supporting practices across multiple payers and all value-based payment models. For more information, visit www.communitycarephysiciannetwork.com.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.