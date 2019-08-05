Kadiant Partners with Behavioral Education for Children with Autism

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kadiant, a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced today it has partnered with Behavioral Education for Children with Autism (BECA), a pioneer provider of ABA services in centers and school-based settings. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

BECA marks the fifth ABA practice to join the Kadiant family since its founding earlier this year. Previously announced partnerships include Central Valley Autism Project (CVAP), Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS), Kids Overcoming (KOI), and STE Consultants.

BECA was founded in 2000 by Dr. Tracy Guiou to meet the growing need for behavior analytic services in Southern California. BECA delivers ABA services in community and school settings to families across the greater Los Angeles and Sacramento area, extending Kadiant’s services into Southern California for the first time. Core elements of BECA’s service approach include:

Leveraging the interdisciplinary expertise of their team members to provide a developmental framework for the design of each ABA intervention;

Incorporating parents as integral members of the treatment team;

Expanding the application of ABA services beyond early intervention to older children, teens and young adults.

“Partnering with Kadiant will provide BECA the opportunity to extend our vision of providing the highest quality services to individuals with ASD, their families and the providers charged with their care,” said Dr. Guiou. “The team at Kadiant is world class and shares our unwavering commitment to excellence in care. We feel fortunate to be a part of their exceptional team during this time of change within our field.”

“BECA is a pioneer in the development of high-quality ABA programming and advocacy for access to ABA services,” said Lani Fritts, CEO of Kadiant. “For over two decades, Tracy has built a client-centered culture and incredibly capable team, and their programs and people are a perfect fit with Kadiant’s mission. I am thrilled to be partnering with the BECA team.”

About Kadiant

Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience. For more information, visit https://kadiant.com/, on LinkedIn or follow on Facebook & Instagram.

About BECA

BECA was established in 2000 to help meet the ongoing demand for accessible, high-quality, ABA services for children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), ages 12 months through 22 years, and their families. Their mission is to help children become more fully integrated into their family, school and community environments in the greater Los Angeles and Sacramento areas. Their services include center-based services, consultative based-services, school based-services, assessments and testimony related services. For more information, visit www.beca-aba.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $108 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

About Vida Ventures

Vida Ventures is a next-generation life sciences investment firm founded by a group of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and investors passionate about building and funding breakthroughs in biomedicine. Together they form an independent, bold investment group bound together by a simple word – life. Its mission is to bring science to life and advance transformative biomedical innovations that have the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. Vida has a bicoastal presence and currently has approximately $1 billion under management. For more information on Vida Ventures, please visit www.vidaventures.com, on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @Vida_Ventures.