NextInput and Xiaomi Black Shark Bring the Best 3D Touch Screen Experience to Life

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, announced today its ForceTouch™ solution is designed into a second Xiaomi Black Shark Smartphone. The Black Shark 2 Pro gaming smartphone was launched in Beijing on July 30th. In addition to immersive mobile gaming, the use of ForceTouch has been expanded to include on-demand access of commonly used tasks across the phone.

“Master Touch is the force sensitive touch screen gaming feature which we began implementing in all our phones this year as the defining feature,” says Peter Wu, Black Shark CEO and Founder. “Given the overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, we have also implemented 3D touch to enable fast and intuitive user interactions beyond gaming.”

“I am excited about the successful collaboration between Xiaomi Black Shark and NextInput,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “NextInput continues to be the only viable 3D touch screen solution provider in mass production, bringing the most natural user experience to life.”

About Black Shark

Cutting-edge gaming technology company, Black Shark, creates a gaming eco-system based on hardware, software and services, now mainly carried by smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide the unmatched and unique gaming experience and builds the best gaming community with global gamers. Black Shark is located in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, please check http://eu.blackshark.com/

About NextInput

NextInput, Inc., headquartered in the Silicon Valley, provides MEMS-based sensing solutions for the Consumer, Automotive, Robotics, IoT, Medical and Industrial markets.

