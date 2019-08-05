Atos and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundreds of Thousands of Contact Center Agents

PARIS & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atos SE (CAC40) and NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today announced a partnership in which Atos, a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries, will make NICE inContact CXone a preferred solution for Contact Center as a Service and bring CXone to the company’s installed base of hundreds of thousands of contact center agents across the globe as well as new customers.

CXone will be integrated with Circuit and sold by Atos under the name Cloud Contact Center - powered by CXone, to deliver one unified, digital-first omnichannel cloud customer experience platform, and complements the OpenScape Contact Center solution which Atos will continue to offer for on-premise and hosted requirements.

“Contact center organizations of all sizes around the world are moving to the cloud to power immersive and engaging customer experiences that drive down costs while building loyalty, advocacy and wallet share,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “Our partnership with Atos demonstrates NICE inContact’s accelerated international expansion. We’re delighted to work together to bring the benefits of the cloud to thousands of agents and customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Simon Skellon, Chief Sales Officer for Atos’ UCC division endorsed this view, “For many customers, the move to cloud is a central element of their digital transformation strategy and by offering them NICE inContact’s world-class cloud platform underpinned by Atos’ proven leadership in Workplace Services, they have the perfect opportunity to migrate to a true digital-first omnichannel customer experience - whether served directly by Atos, or via a member of our extensive partner community.”

The NICE inContact and Atos partnership affords Atos a market leading contact center as a service (CCaaS) position with CXone. NICE inContact was named for the fourth consecutive year a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America1 report. In The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Contact Centers, Q3 20182, NICE inContact CXone was named a Leader, positioning CXone among the most significant cloud contact center solutions in the market. NICE inContact continues to invest in innovation to help customers deliver exceptional customer experiences. With over 1,600 R&D staff, NICE and NICE inContact hold over 300 patents.

In parallel, the partnership brings NICE inContact an established highly trusted enterprise IT services and technology partner, with Atos holding leader positions in both Europe and North America Gartner Magic Quadrants for Managed Workplace Services3, together with leader positioning by Aragon Research, Inc., in its Globe for Unified Communication and Collaboration4, under Unify, the Atos brand for communication and collaboration solutions.

With an Atos installed base ranging from the smallest businesses to the very largest corporations and governmental agencies, both parties are excited about the potential of the new partnership, which is effective immediately and globally.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact center software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com

