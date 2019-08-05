Tricor Japan & WMH Launch Alliance to Provide Fashion & Cosmetics Clients with International Expansion Services

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading business expansion specialist and provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, has announced a business alliance agreement with World Mode Holdings (WMH), Japan's only solution provider with extensive expertise in providing human resources, store staff training and education, store operations, marketing and consulting services, Visual Merchandising to the luxury fashion and cosmetics industry.

The Tricor and WMH alliance, formed in July 2019, will provide their clients in the luxury fashion and cosmetics industry with a powerful integrated solution to facilitate international business expansion plans across Asia. By aligning WMH’s in-depth fashion and cosmetics industry experience with Tricor’s well-established Japan inbound and outbound expansion expertise, the partnership is poised to deliver significant value to existing and future clients of both companies.

Scott Sato, CEO of Tricor Japan, said: “This is a natural partnership between two leaders in their respective areas. Our strategic alliance with WMH builds a one-stop-shop of integrated solution for our fashion and cosmetics clients across Asia. Over time, this alliance will help both firms deliver greater value to our clients as they embark on international business expansion endeavors.”

Tricor Group, headquartered in Hong Kong, has operations in 47 cities across 21 countries and territories. It specializes in accelerating the business growth of its clients from incorporation to IPO. In Japan, Tricor is the leading provider of business process outsourcing services and advisory solutions, supporting over 850 foreign headquartered companies and over 1,000 Japanese headquartered companies on the optimal approaches to effectively enter, expand and scale across the Japan market.

WMH is based in Japan and supports over 1,000 clients with luxury fashion and cosmetics brands through the following 6 group companies, recruiting and staffing services (iDA), training and store operation methodology provision (BRUSH), comprehensive advertising and marketing (AIAD), brand strategy and data science provision (AIAD LAB), store operation agency (FourAmbition) and business consulting of visual merchandising (VISUAL MERCHANDISING STUDIO) from 23 locations across Japan as well as from its Singapore, Australia and Taiwan operation.

Shinsuke Kafuku, WMH CEO, said: “The strategic alliance between WMH and Tricor, regional leaders in fashion & cosmetics industry and business expansion services respectively, uniquely positions us to empower our clients with innovative services and solutions. Together we will harness our collective resources, distinct strengths and complementary expertise to gain competitive advantage and better serve our clients in growing their presence across Asia.”

Fashion in Passion in Action. Tricor and WMH contribute to creating an environment where the fashion and cosmetics industry around the world can rapidly expand business across borders.

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

About WMH Group

World Mode Holdings is Japan's only solution group providing services exclusively for the fashion industry. From human resources to education, store operations, marketing, consultation and many more... The Group holds a spectrum of specialists with rich expertise in the fashion business. This is why WMH can offer comprehensive and practical solutions.

Visit: http://wmh.co.jp/english/