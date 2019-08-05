Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Universal Display Corporation Announce Collaboration to Further Advance OLED Technology

EWING, N.J. & DARMSTADT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced a research and development collaboration in the OLED field.

With this agreement, two key players in the OLED industry join their know-how to accelerate the development of new products and further advance OLED technology. This joint development program brings together Universal Display Corporation’s expertise in leading-edge phosphorescent OLED emitters and the state-of-the-art transport materials from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The objective is to develop higher performing OLED stacks for OLED manufacturers around the world.

“We are very pleased with this collaboration, as our companies bring a perfectly matching set of know-how to the table,” said Kai Beckmann, CEO Performance Materials and member of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “This will greatly support each of us in developing innovative products for our customers. Moreover, the new insights will help us to further advance and increase the performance of OLED technology in general, one of the most promising fields for the display industry.”

“We are pleased to be working with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and believe that this collaboration of materials expertise will help expand the landscape of bright, beautiful, brilliant OLED displays in the marketplace,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “Both companies offer comprehensive portfolios of OLED solutions that complement each other very well, and we look forward to further enabling our customers and the OLED ecosystem.”

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck” internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the EMD Group Website. In case you are a resident of the USA or Canada please go to www.emdgroup.com/subscribe to register for your online subscription of this service as our geo-targeting requires new links in the email. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to Universal Display Corporation’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

(OLED-C)