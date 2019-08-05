MicroStrategy Advances U.S. Public Sector Program with immixGroup

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that it has signed a public sector distribution agreement with immixGroup, an Arrow company. The agreement with immixGroup, the leading value-added distributor of enterprise IT for the U.S. public sector, will allow MicroStrategy to grow its public sector business, accelerate sales cycles, and operate more efficiently in the government market. Federal agencies will be able to deploy MicroStrategy 2019 on-premises, into their existing cloud infrastructure, or through the FedRAMP marketplace.

Modernization legislation such as The Modernizing Government Technology Act and the U.S. Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act is challenging public entities to upgrade their aging IT systems with innovative technologies that better protect data and save billions in taxpayer dollars. MicroStrategy 2019, now available through immixGroup’s portfolio of contract vehicles, can be used by federal agencies to help transform and modernize their analytics projects. An open and comprehensive enterprise analytics solution, MicroStrategy 2019 is designed to address demanding use cases and go beyond modern BI to deliver HyperIntelligence™, an innovative new category of analytics designed to reach more people across the organization with relevant, contextual insights.

“We are pleased to work with immixGroup to grow our business in the public sector and help government agencies become stronger and more efficient with MicroStrategy 2019,” said Rick “Ozzie” Nelson, Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Pairing immixGroup’s vast network of partners and ease of contracting with our focus on analytics innovation is a winning combination that we believe uniquely positions MicroStrategy to fulfill technology modernization mandates. We invite organizations to get future-ready and empower their employees and constituents to receive the analytics insights they need to realize their mission success with MicroStrategy 2019.”

The MicroStrategy Analytics Platform ™ is the first and only FedRAMP-authorized enterprise analytics solution in the cloud, via IntelliCog Enterprise Cloud Analytics.

To learn how MicroStrategy 2019 can help modernize your organization, request a demo today.

