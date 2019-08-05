RapidAPI Partners With Twilio to Bring Its APIs to Over 1M Developers on the RapidAPI Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio SIGNAL -- RapidAPI, the world’s largest API Marketplace that helps developers find and connect to thousands of publicly available APIs, announced today that it has partnered with Twilio to add its Verify, Lookup, SMS, and Phone Numbers APIs to RapidAPI’s Marketplace. With the addition of Twilio’s APIs, it is easier than ever for developers using RapidAPI to integrate messaging, voice, and video into their web and mobile applications. As part of the partnership, RapidAPI has joined Twilio Build, a program comprised of a growing ecosystem of best-in-class partners focused on delivering applications and services that have an API-first, developer-first approach.

“RapidAPI provides the connective tissue for bringing thousands of APIs and microservices together, enabling developers to more easily find, connect to, and integrate the APIs they need for building applications, without duplicating efforts by building complex code that already exists,” said Iddo Gino, RapidAPI Founder and CEO. “By adding Twilio APIs to the thousands of APIs already available on the RapidAPI Marketplace, we are providing developers with a centralized location for all the API endpoints and code snippets they need to easily build diverse applications that include everything from SMS notifications to number verification. RapidAPI’s inclusion into the Twilio Build program underscores our commitment to bringing leading APIs to our rapidly growing marketplace.”

As part of the Twilio Build partnership program, RapidAPI will demonstrate Twilio’s APIs on the RapidAPI Marketplace in the Partner Expo at SIGNAL, Twilio’s annual customer and developer conference on August 6-7. The two companies will also continue to collaborate, bringing new APIs on to RapidAPI’s Marketplace while working together on new opportunities through the Twilio Build program.

“Twilio’s APIs have changed the way that companies across every industry build world-class engagement into their customer experience,” said Chetan Chaudhary, global VP of partners at Twilio. “By adding our core communications APIs to the RapidAPI Marketplace, we are making our scalable building blocks more accessible for developers and development teams that want to create new applications and solutions from scratch or add groundbreaking communications one feature at a time. We welcome RapidAPI to Twilio Build and look forward to further collaboration on the RapidAPI Marketplace.”

Test, Connect and Subscribe to the Twilio APIs on the RapidAPI Marketplace

Developers can immediately access the following Twilio APIs on the RapidAPI Marketplace and immediately use them to add communications applications to your applications:

Verify: The Twilio Verify API helps you fight fraud before it starts by validating users with SMS and voice. The Verify API uses two API endpoints to ensure that a user is the owner of the phone number they provide.

The Twilio Verify API helps you fight fraud before it starts by validating users with SMS and voice. The Verify API uses two API endpoints to ensure that a user is the owner of the phone number they provide. Lookup: The Twilio Lookup API helps verify numbers to reduce undeliverable messages, identify local-friendly number formats, and resolve caller names.

The Twilio Lookup API helps verify numbers to reduce undeliverable messages, identify local-friendly number formats, and resolve caller names. SMS: Twilio's Programmable SMS API helps developers add robust messaging capabilities to their applications. This API enables them to send and receive SMS messages, track the delivery of sent messages, and retrieve and modify message history. You can also buy available phone numbers using the Phone Numbers API.

About Rapid API

RapidAPI is the world's largest API Marketplace - used by over one million developers to discover and connect to thousands of APIs. Using RapidAPI, developers can search and test the API, subscribe and connect to the APIs - all with a single account, single API key and single SDK. Software development teams can take advantage of RapidAPI for Teams. RapidAPI for Teams offers a common workspace to publish and collaborate on internal APIs and share public API subscriptions. With RapidAPI for Teams, companies can avoid code and effort duplication, ensure that their APIs produce consistent accurate data and results across platforms and devices, and reduce costs.

Visuals

Iddo Gino’s headshot, a team photo and other visuals supporting the announcement are available here.