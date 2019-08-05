Echodyne Announces Immediate Availability of EchoGuard High-Performance 3D Radar

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance radars for government and commercial markets, announces that it has received approval from the FCC for widespread deployment of its EchoGuard radar for radiolocation and radionavigation in the United States. The FCC equipment authorization allows the radar to be used throughout the United States for ground and airspace surveillance applications that detect and track potential security threats with high accuracy and for ground-based airspace management applications that ensure safe navigation of commercial drone missions.

Echodyne’s innovative metamaterials technology and powerful software combine to create an electronically scanning array (ESA) radar in a compact, solid-state format at commercial price points for the very first time. The radar has been demonstrating award-winning performance for government, law enforcement, security, and UAS / UTM customers for some time via experimental licenses.

“We are excited that EchoGuard has received this authorization allowing its widespread adoption in the US,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “With the growing number of troubling drone incursions at airports, stadiums, and other facilities, there is tremendous demand for high-performance radar sensors. Our innovative radar technology and software greatly increases the ability for security systems to accurately detect and track drone threats, as well as improves ground tracking of people, vehicles, and vessels. Our radar outperforms every other radar in its class, is priced for commercial markets, and has proven to be the best mid-range surveillance radar in the market.”

Features of the EchoGuard high-performance radar include:

True electronic beam-steering with market-leading C-SWaP attributes;

Long-range detection with high reliability and accurate tracking of multiple, concurrent air and ground targets; and

Easy integration into sensor fusion and security systems for unmatched 3D situational awareness.

About Echodyne

Echodyne introduces the world’s first compact, software-defined, solid-state, true electronically scanned array (ESA) radar sensor. Ideally suited for machine perception in an autonomous age, Echodyne offers high-performance, commercially priced radars to governments, industries, and integrators engineering solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, autonomous vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, and first responders. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com