PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired

Bosma Enterprises employees use guides and tools to assemble and bag parts for mixing aerospace sealants for PPG, which has extended work to the nonprofit to provide employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired. Pictured at Bosma Enterprises’ Indianapolis warehouse are (from left) Tekie Kismu, Bosma Enterprises production support employee; Jeff Mittman, Bosma Enterprises president and CEO; Connie Poulsen, PPG business manager, application support center, aerospace, Indianapolis; and Joe Iames, Bosma Enterprises shipping and receiving container handler. (Photo courtesy of Bosma Enterprises)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that its Indianapolis aerospace application support center (ASC) is working with nonprofit Bosma Enterprises to provide employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The ASC is extending light assembly work to the nonprofit, with Bosma Enterprises employees using PPG-designed guides and tools to assemble and bag small parts that are used to mix aerospace sealants.

“PPG is committed to employing people of all abilities, and this arrangement enables us to connect with a highly capable but often underused segment of the local workforce,” said Connie Poulsen, PPG business manager, ASC, aerospace, Indianapolis. “We have complete confidence in the ability of the Bosma Enterprises team to assist us with assembling mixers. We are also happy to support Bosma Enterprises’ mission of making a difference in the lives of people with vision loss.”

“We are pleased to be working with a trusted company that has a long-standing reputation for delivering industry-leading products to the marketplace while engaging with the community,” said Jeff Mittman, Bosma Enterprises president and CEO. “Our relationship with PPG leverages our experience in light manufacturing to fill a need in the company’s supply chain, thereby creating jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired. This allows us to continue our effort to combat the 70% unemployment rate among people with vision loss.”

The PPG ASC’s maintenance team developed ways for the Bosma Enterprises employees to use their hands to ensure accuracy in their assembly work. A guide lets them check that the mixer part is the correct length before using an insertion tool to complete assembly. A table allows them to know that they have the correct number of assembled mixers for each bag.

The PPG Indianapolis ASC is one of 16 such centers located in key aerospace regions around the world that provide global capability and local support. PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

About Bosma Enterprises

Through the sale of health and safety items; warehousing, light manufacturing and contract packaging services; and ice melter, Bosma Enterprises creates jobs for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. Bosma Enterprises is then able to provide rehabilitation and employment programs at no cost to clients. As one of the largest disability organizations in the Midwest, Bosma Enterprises helps socially responsible companies with a focus on supplier diversity expand their sourcing options with high-quality goods and services. To learn more, visit www.bosma.org.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.4 billion in 2018. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

