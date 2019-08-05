Iron Bow Technologies Secures a Position on the Federal Aviation Administration’s SAVES Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial and healthcare markets, today announced it has been awarded the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Strategic Sourcing for the Acquisition of Various Equipment and Supplies (SAVES) contract. The five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) is for IT solutions and valued at $482,675,898 among the four awardees. FAA SAVES is open to all FAA, National Airspace System (NAS) and other Department of Transportation entities both CONUS and OCONUS.

Through the SAVES contract, Iron Bow will provide hardware products and professional services in support of servers, storage systems, network devices, personal computing devices and peripherals.

“As an incumbent on the first FAA SAVES contract and current holder of SAVES VTC, Iron Bow has a long standing history with the agency and a deep understanding of their mission goals,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO of Iron Bow Technologies. “It is an honor to continue our support of the FAA in their drive to improve efficiencies and safety in aerospace systems throughout our country.”

Iron Bow currently supports the FAA with video components such as video teleconferencing equipment, video telepresence equipment and digital signage through the FAA SAVES VTC contract. Given Iron Bow’s strong partnerships with leading OEMs, the company will be able to deliver advanced solutions expertise on the additional award to help the FAA meet mission and business requirements.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities. Working with government, commercial and healthcare clients, Iron Bow brings a depth of technical expertise as well as domain and market knowledge to deliver the right solution to achieve desired business outcomes. Iron Bow partners with clients from planning and implementation through ongoing maintenance and management to deliver solutions that are strong, flexible and on target with their mission. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders as well as disruptive technology partners ensures clients implement appropriate cutting edge technology in support of objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.