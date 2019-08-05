Shake Shack Announces Integrated Partnership With Grubhub for Nationwide Delivery

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), the modern day “roadside” burger stand, today announced they have entered into an integrated partnership with Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace. The partnership reflects Shake Shack’s long-term digital growth and innovation strategy to make its iconic food more accessible to consumers through an increasing number of channels.

Grubhub - and its Seamless brand in Shake Shack’s hometown of New York City - will be Shake Shack’s national delivery partner with direct-to-POS integration for menu syncing and order submission. With Grubhub’s “Just in Time” technology, pickups by drivers will be timed to the moment an order is ready, resulting in faster delivery, fresher food and a better guest experience. Shake Shack will have access to enhanced tools to analyze performance and ordering trends to be able to connect with guests in new and more personalized ways. Shake Shack will benefit from Grubhub’s enterprise support team, with dedicated resources for both customer and operations support. Shake Shack and Grubhub will also engage in joint marketing initiatives that will generate connections with new guests and drive order frequency for existing fans.

“Shake Shack is experiencing incredible growth. Now more than ever, we’re doubling down on our commitment to be an accessible, omnichannel business,” said Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO. “Over the last fifteen years, we’ve built our brand around creating community gathering places and becoming the next generation’s burger joint. Our partnership with Grubhub is a reflection of our commitment to expanding that connected community through our increasing number of digital products, and our relentless focus on providing both convenience and excellence in experience through those digital offerings. The Shake Shack-Grubhub partnership demonstrates our strategic commitment to digital innovation and guest experience, and represents an important component in our overall digital ecosystem, including web-ordering, mobile app, kiosk and delivery.”

“Shake Shack is one of the country’s most iconic brands, and we’re thrilled they chose Grubhub as their exclusive integration and marketing partner to make Shake Shack accessible to more people, not only in their flagship market of New York City, but across the country through our leading network of more than 20 million diners,” said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO. “Being a true partner to restaurants isn't just about delivering food to customers quickly and efficiently. It's about using technology to maximize a brand's online presence and improve restaurant operations, which is exemplified by this deeply-integrated partnership with Shake Shack.”

Shake Shack delivery through Grubhub and Seamless is currently in test and available to guests at a small number of Shacks. A nationwide rollout will continue gradually over the next 2-3 quarters, bringing Shake Shack’s innovative menu offerings like the ShackBurger, Chick’n Shack, frozen custard shakes and crinkle cut fries to more Shack fans whenever and however they want it.

Shake Shack plans to host their scheduled second quarter 2019 earnings call today, Monday, August 5th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 4:00 p.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at investor.shakeshack.com.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 240 locations in 28 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 80 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android. Guests can also order ahead with via web at order.shakeshack.com.

Learn more: shakeshack.com

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.