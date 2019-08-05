ARC Partners with Southwest Airlines to Complement Distribution Strategy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) is proud to partner with Southwest Airlines® (NYSE: LUV) to expand its corporate travel distribution strategy.

“We’re excited that Southwest has chosen to leverage ARC’s network of accredited travel agencies to increase their product availability to the corporate traveler,” said ARC Executive Vice President and COO, Lauri Reishus. “With Southwest’s new capabilities, agencies will be able to utilize ARC’s reporting and settlement platform to seamlessly support their corporate customers.”

Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon commented, “For nearly 50 years, we’ve been a business traveler’s airline with high-frequency travel options and low fares. Today’s announcement evolves that philosophy even further by offering corporate travel managers, travel management companies and business travelers a new ability to book Southwest travel on the channel of their choice.”

To learn more, visit Southwest.com/AboutBusiness. Southwest Business leaders will also share additional details about its distribution strategy at ARC’s TravelConnect conference, October 3-4.

About ARC:

An industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence, ARC provides channel-agnostic tools and insights to help the global travel community connect grow and thrive. ARC enables the diverse retailing strategies of its customers by providing flexible settlement solutions, innovative technology and access to the world’s most comprehensive air transaction dataset. In 2018, ARC settled $94.8 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 295 million passenger trips. For more information, please visit arccorp.com.

About Southwest Airlines Co.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation’s largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

©2019 Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.