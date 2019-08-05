Karamba Security Teams with Cypress to Provide Embedded Cybersecurity

HOD HASHARON, Israel & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karamba Security, a world-leading provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, today announced a collaboration with Cypress Semiconductor Corp. to enhance security hardening for the automotive industry. Karamba’s embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected systems are used by tier ones and OEMs to protect vehicles and reduce vulnerability exposures.

Karamba and Cypress will leverage the Cypress Semper Flash in-memory compute capabilities for connected systems hardening, using standard flash memory form factors, to reduce cybersecurity risks. Cypress Semper NOR Flash architecture allows users to add advanced cryptographic capabilities to the flash in addition to superior performance and industry-leading functional safety and reliability. With Karamba’s focus on performance excellence, end-to-end security of connected systems is possible with a zero-trust approach to cybersecurity. Karamba’s technology automatically hardens the full image of the connected system and prevents modification of the factory settings.

“Working with one of the industry leaders in embedded systems solutions enables us to add advanced cryptographic capabilities to our runtime integrity solution, leveraging the flash root of trust,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security’s co-founder and CEO. “More than ever autonomous vehicles, industrial controllers and the enterprise edge devices need security technology embedded in them, without impacting mission-critical performance. By teaming up with Cypress, we’ve strengthened our commitment to our customers to offer the most advanced cybersecurity solutions.”

“Karamba’s focus on protecting the runtime and software integrity in automotive embedded systems makes this end-to-end collaboration a natural one,” said Sandeep Krishnegowda, director of marketing and applications in the Flash Business Unit at Cypress. “Built-in security speeds up the production of connected systems so they can get to market faster and safer. Our collaboration with Karamba enhances our security offerings, leveraging the unique technology in the Cypress Semper NOR Flash to provide complete and simple solutions for the automotive industry.”

Visit Karamba Security at Black Hat 2019, booth IC2116 and participate in smart city hackers’ challenge at DEFCON on August 8th to the 11th in Las Vegas.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security provides industry-leading embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected systems. Product manufacturers in automotive, Industry 4.0, IoT, and enterprise edge rely on Karamba’s automated runtime integrity software to self-protect their products against Remote Code Execution (RCE) cyberattacks with negligible performance impact. After 32 successful engagements with 17 automotive OEMs and tier 1s, product providers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions to increase their brand competitiveness and protect their customers against cyberthreats.

