Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics

BLUE BELL, Pa. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good2Go Auto Insurance, an auto insurance provider, and Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Good2Go is leveraging Guidewire Predictive Analytics™ for Profitability to embed predictive insights for pricing guidance and better compete in the market. The company is currently using its approved rating model, which leverages Predictive Analytics for Profitability, in Illinois and has filed similarly-built models for approval in Alabama and Delaware, with plans to utilize Predictive Analytics for Profitability to build and file models for approval in the rest of the states where it does business.

“We selected Predictive Analytics for Profitability to improve our pricing capabilities,” said Dale Debner, vice president, Product Management and Agency Sales, Good2Go. “The advanced analytical insights gained have given us additional confidence in our rating models and will enable our future growth.”

Scott Gibson, vice president and chief actuary at Good2Go, added, “We wanted a tool that would enable our in-house talent to perform predictive analytics work without the need to build a team from scratch. We have been able to add the rating models to our pricing plans, leading to a loss ratio benefit that is there to safeguard us so we can get more aggressive.”

“We are pleased to participate in Good2Go’s journey to becoming more analytics and data-driven to help continue its mission of providing drivers with insurance quickly, easily, and cheaply,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. “Good2Go presents a perfect example of an insurance provider that recognizes how advanced analytics have become an imperative for competitiveness and growth.”

About Good2Go Auto Insurance®

Based in Blue Bell, PA, Good2Go Auto Insurance was founded over a quarter of a century ago on the simple premise that getting car insurance shouldn’t be difficult. Good2Go Auto Insurance specializes in offering minimum limits car insurance, while also offering collision and comprehensive coverage, to underserved drivers.

Its mission is to make it easy for all drivers to be an insured driver by giving them access to fast, easy, and cheap car insurance that will get them behind the wheel for less up front – with low down payments and convenient payment plans that fit any budget. For more information, visit good2go.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.