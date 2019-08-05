Casa Dragones Signs National Alignment with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to Expand Distribution

Casa Dragones is adding 11 new U.S. markets and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its previous 33-market distribution footprint, making the brand available across Southern Glazer’s entire U.S. network. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced a national alignment with Casa Dragones, a leading ultra-premium and luxury tequila company. With the agreement, Casa Dragones is adding 11 new U.S. markets and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its previous 33-market distribution footprint, making the brand available across Southern Glazer’s entire U.S. network.

“Casa Dragones has pioneered the sipping tequila trend and has become a category leader,” said Ray Lombard, Executive Vice President, Supplier Management and Business Development for Southern Glazer’s. “Their unique approach to craftsmanship and quality continues to modernize and expand the tequila category. With this expanded alignment, Casa Dragones will be able to take full advantage of Southern Glazer’s scale and efficiencies as they embark on their next phase of growth in the U.S.”

“Our mission is to help shape the future of the tequila industry and this is an important milestone in the Casa Dragones journey,” said Bertha González Nieves, Co-Founder and CEO of Casa Dragones. “Aligning with Southern Glazer’s will accelerate our growth and help us capture the increasing demand for our ultra-premium tequila among tequila aficionados. Southern Glazer’s strong brand building expertise, deep industry insights, and efficient route-to-market capabilities make them the right partner to further strengthen our position in the ultra-premium and luxury tequila space.”

“As the first-ever Maestra Tequilera, Bertha has more than earned her title of the First Lady of Tequila,” added Brad Vassar, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Southern Glazer’s. “Under her leadership as CEO, the company has seen significant growth, and we look forward to great mutual success working together to take advantage of the extraordinary category growth in super premium tequilas.”

About Casa Dragones

Casa Dragones Tequila is a small-batch, independent producer acclaimed for their Joven and Blanco sipping tequilas. Since its Mexico and United States debut in 2009, Casa Dragones Joven has earned praise from tequila aficionados, top sommeliers and renowned chefs for its distinctive taste, aroma and body that reflect the care and precision that go into its production. In 2014, the independent, small-batch producer unveiled a second style, Casa Dragones Blanco, a silver tequila in the ultra-premium category of the spirit that maintains the nuanced elegance and subtleties that have become synonymous with the name Casa Dragones. In 2018, Casa Dragones partnered with BDT Capital Partners, who with its affiliates made a majority equity investment in the company to fund its next stage of growth and further enhance its position in the ultra-premium and luxury tequila category worldwide. For more information visit www.casadragones.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@casadragones) and on Facebook.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.