KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA+ With Negative Outlook to the MTA Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019C (Climate Bond Certified)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019C (Climate Bond Certified).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirms the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019C

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Assigned Rating Outlook Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019C (Climate Bond Certified) AA+ Negative Affirmed Ratings Outlook Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Negative Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1 (maturing 9/1/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2 (maturing 9/1/2021) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A (maturing 2/3/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1 (maturing 5/15/2022) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2 (maturing 5/15/2020) K1+ n/a Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019C (maturing 7/1/2020) K1+ n/a For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating,

please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

