KBRA Assigns Long-Term Rating of AA+ With Negative Outlook to the MTA Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019C (Climate Bond Certified)

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019C (Climate Bond Certified).

Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ with a Negative Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds. KBRA also affirms the short-term rating of K1+ on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s outstanding transportation revenue bond anticipation notes (see list below).

  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B Subseries 2018B-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-1
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019B-2
  • Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B Subseries 2019C

A full report is forthcoming.

Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Series 2019C (Climate Bond
Certified)

AA+

Negative

Affirmed

Ratings

Outlook

Transportation Revenue Bonds

AA+

Negative

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A
(maturing 8/15/2019)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B
Subseries 2018B-1 (maturing 5/15/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018B
Subseries 2018B-2 (maturing 5/15/2021)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-1
(maturing 9/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018C-2
(maturing 9/1/2021)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019A
(maturing 2/3/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B
Subseries 2019B-1 (maturing 5/15/2022)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B
Subseries 2019B-2 (maturing 5/15/2020)

K1+

n/a

Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2019B
Subseries 2019C (maturing 7/1/2020)

K1+

n/a

For mapping of the long-term rating to the short-term rating, please refer to the short-term KBRA Rating Scale.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

Contacts

Analytical:
William Cox, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2472
wcox@kbra.com

Alice Cheng, Director
(646) 731-2403
acheng@kbra.com

Cindy Wu, Senior Director
(646) 731-2304
cwu@kbra.com

