AM Best Removes from Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Capital Insurance Group Members

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” of California Capital Insurance Company and its subsidiaries: Eagle West Insurance Company, Monterey Insurance Company and Nevada Capital Insurance Company (Reno, NV). These companies operate under an intercompany pooling arrangement, collectively referred to as Capital Insurance Group (Capital). All companies are domiciled in Monterey, CA, unless otherwise specified. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Capital’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating affirmations consider explicit and implicit support from Capital’s new parent, Auto-Owners Insurance Company (Auto-Owners). Risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), reflects substantial capital support received from Auto-Owners since December 2018, which followed severe net losses and surplus erosion due in part to the California wildfires in 2017 and 2018, as well as adverse reserve development on prior accident years in 2017. AM Best anticipates the group will recognize additional financial and operational benefits over time as a result of ownership by Auto-Owners, which is a highly rated, super-regional insurer with more than $11 billion in policyholder surplus.

While significant variability was shown in operating results in the past two years, as catastrophic wildfire losses impacted the group particularly in areas of concentration, management is working to mitigate this exposure over the near term through underwriting initiatives and updates to catastrophe risk modeling. Capital’s business is significantly concentrated geographically, with about 83% of direct premiums written in California, although the group does offer a diversified mix of business, with a focus on commercial multiple peril, homeowners, private passenger automobile and commercial automobile coverages.

Positive rating actions could occur over the near term if integration benefits from the Auto-Owners acquisition are realized and demonstrated in the group’s operating results. However, negative rating actions could occur if the group’s operating results do not improve over time as expected, the group incurs a material loss in capitalization or if the group’s relationship to its parent were to change in a manner that affects the operational stance of the group.

