AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” from “bbb” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company (FMIC) (Raleigh, NC). The outlook of the FSR has been revised to positive from stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR remains positive.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect FMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect AM Best's expectation that the company's underwriting results will reflect lesser volatility in the medium term through its disciplined underwriting selection, loss control and claims management, while maintaining very strong balance sheet strength.

The rating actions also reflect FMIC’s improvement in its risk-based capitalization as management has organically grown surplus by nearly double over the past five years through sound underwriting, loss control and mitigation. The company’s primary layer retention remains manageable and underwriting leverage and reserve confidence continue to improve due to ongoing profitability. Despite some recent atypical losses, FMIC has been able to effect very manageable outcomes via its claims management and protect its balance sheet with its conservative reserving approach.

Positive rating action could occur if FMIC's operating performance continues to compare favorably relative with its peers, with less volatility, while maintaining very strong risk-based capitalization and stable reserve development trends. Negative rating action could occur if there is a material deterioration in the company’s operating performance or if capitalization falls substantially short of AM Best’s expectations.

