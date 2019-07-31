The Container Store Sets Its Sights on Custom Closets with New Concept Store

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store, the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions continues to deliver on its commitment to grow its custom closet business with the opening of its first-ever Custom Closets store. The new store strategically follows the launch of the brand’s fourth closet line, Avera, which was added to The Container Store Custom Closets portfolio already comprised of the Elfa Classic, Elfa Décor and Laren lines. The brand’s existing Los Angeles location at the renowned Farmers Market adjacent to The Grove was fully redesigned, remodeled and re-opened as The Container Store Custom Closets.

The new store concept is a milestone for the company and leans into the success and demand of The Container Store Custom Closets. The objective is to make it easy for customers, both in the design community and everyday shoppers, to better understand and visualize the breadth of custom opportunities through more than 65 closet and lifestyle displays and a personalized design experience. Free In-Home Design will be a service available at this location, which includes a design consultation and professional measurements to ensure the solution will best fit the space and customer needs.

“This is an immense opportunity for our brand as this new store concept signifies our direction and our intense focus on custom closets,” says CEO Melissa Reiff. “We are experts in storage and organization solutions and our expertise is invaluable to accomplishing the beautiful functionality of one of the most utilized spaces in a home – the closet. Our goal is to take what we do best and further strengthen our offerings to become the go-to custom closets resource for every size, style and budget.”

The Container Store Custom Closets store is an elevated design destination that will fulfill every aspect of customers’ custom space aspirations. The many visual displays cover every area of the home including pantry, garage, office and many more, along with a best-in-class selection of complementary organization products needed to provide a full solution. The new store will also serve as a go-to resource for designers and trade members in the community. Complete with work stations and a full design center offering complimentary design services, the store will accommodate more customer appointments per day than its retail counterpart. Designers can use the space for client meetings and customers looking to handle the custom closet process on their own can feel confident in the expertise of the store staff for a seamless planning and installation experience.

“The design of the store is elevated yet accessible, serving as a true design resource that allows customers to talk through their projects and visualize specific aspects of the design while having easy access to shop for key organization products,” says VP of Real Estate, Val Richardson. “We want to offer customers in multi-store markets a combination of traditional full-assortment stores as well as Custom Closets stores catering to those interested in custom space designs with more robust resources.”

An assortment of products that complement the custom closet offerings and solutions are available in the store, and The Container Store’s full product assortment will still be available at this location through its Click and Pickup service or on containerstore.com.

Looking forward, The Container Store will be increasing its custom closet footprint in its existing Reston, VA, retail location, and opening a second Custom Closets store in Dallas by the end of 2019.

The Container Store Custom Closets is now open at:

110 S Fairfax Ave A-17

Los Angeles, CA 90036

