The American Journal of Managed Care® Launches ‘A Review of the Treatment for Multiple Myeloma’

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “A Review of the Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.” The video series features several experts in the field of multiple myeloma who will review the current treatment landscape for multiple myeloma.

“During this educational video series, our panel of experts, led by Dr. Keith Stewart, will come together to discuss strategies and resources available for achieving the best possible outcomes for patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®.

This AJMC® “Peer Exchange” panel features four distinguished experts:

Keith Stewart, MB, ChB, professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology/oncology in the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic, as moderator.

professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology/oncology in the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic, as moderator. Mary E. DeRome, MSc , director of medical communications and education at Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

, director of medical communications and education at Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Rafael Fonseca, MD, professor of medicine and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic.

Andrzej Jakubowiak, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and director of the myeloma program at University of Chicago Medicine.

The “Peer Exchange” opens with a discussion about newly diagnosed multiple myeloma and the importance of individualized therapy in newly diagnosed patients. Throughout this series, experts discuss treatment approaches, such the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines and the design, results and implications of the FORTE trial. Additionally, panel members discuss the reimbursement concerns with doublet versus triplet versus quadruplet therapy from a payer perspective, as well as treatment plans for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

For more information and to view the video series, click here.

