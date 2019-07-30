KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Delaware General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019A

NEW YORK--()--On July 29, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the State of Delaware General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2019A and affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding general obligation debt.

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology and an assessment of the following four key rating determinants identified therein:

  • Management Structure, Budgeting Practices and Policies
  • Debt and Additional Continuing Obligations
  • Financial Performance and Liquidity Position
  • State Resource Base

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Analytical:

Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate
(646) 731-2325
pscherer@kbra.com

Paul Kwiatkoski, Managing Director
(646) 731-2387
pkwiatkoski@kbra.com

