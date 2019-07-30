Thryv® Launches “Winning on Main Street” Podcast Series

Thryv’s new podcast “Winning on Main Street” features real entrepreneurs and how they win at work using today’s technology.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv, Inc. — the leading small business software provider — released today “Winning on Main Street,” a podcast series that focuses on small business owners and how they use technology to succeed. In Thryv’s new podcasts, the company’s CMO Gordon Henry speaks with local entrepreneurs about what it’s like running a small business today.

“ We really wanted to hear from the small business owners themselves,” said Henry. “ To learn how they started their businesses, the challenges they face, the solutions they develop, and the technology they use to get ahead.

“ In this podcast we show the incredible entrepreneurial spirit and creativity that everyday small business owners possess that allow many to succeed and win despite the steep odds they face.”

”Winning on Main Street” drills down on how local entrepreneurs are mastering the use of modern software to build effective client communication and business management programs:

Episode 1 focuses on busy roofing contractor Chris Carvajal of South Edge Construction and how he uses CRM software to re-engage former clients on rainy days.

Episode 2 highlights solo chauffeur service operator Shawn James who uses social media and her website to get found and booked online.

Episode 3 features mind reprogramming expert Jenny Harkleroad from Balanced You and how her plans to “10x” her business can help other small business owners do the same.

Episode 4 focuses on Performance Masters’ Maggie Cathcart and how an x-ray licensing service streamlines registration, documentation and payments using software.

Episode 5 highlights Yvonne Casity of JC Sewer and Drain Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing business, who explains how they manage their reputation via social media, email and online reviews.

Episode 6 showcases Affordable Cabinet Refinishing’s Randy Artman, a serial entrepreneur who describes his software-driven “infrastructure for growth” that increases the resale value of his business.

Episode 7 focuses on Matt Whitson of the dog obedience training business At Whits End that utilizes automated reminders so pet lovers and their canines remember to show up for appointments.

“ At Thryv, we’re committed to helping small business owners run their businesses better using today’s software and mobile technology,” Henry said. “ We’re committed to providing the tools and support they need to achieve their American dream.”

Listeners can tune in to “Winning on Main Street” through Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.